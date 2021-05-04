New Chicago History Museum Vivian Maier exhibit shows never-before-seen color photos

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans will be able to see new and colored works of world-renowned photographer Vivian Maier at the Chicago History Museum starting this weekend.
The nanny, who usually worked in the North Shore suburbs, captured intimate moments of the city and its people. Her talent wasn't discovered until after her death in 2009, when her work was found in an abandoned storage locker.
The "Vivian Maier in Color" exhibition features never-before-seen work in color.
"It exposes an interesting side of her work that I think people who are attracted to Vivian Maier's work are going to appreciate," said John Russick, Senior Vice President of the Chicago History Museum.
Russick said about 65 colored images of Maier's work from the 1950's to the 1970's will be displayed in the exhibit.
"Most of what people are familiar with Vivian's work over time is the black and white portraiture and street photography, and both of those are here but in color," said Russick.
The Chicago History Museum got the new Maier images from art collectors Jeffrey Goldstein, John Maloof and Ron Slattery.
The exhibition's layout reflects and incorporates the different perspectives and techniques Maier used.
The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday, May 8. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Chicago History Museum website.
