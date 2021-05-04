museum exhibit

New Chicago History Museum Vivian Maier exhibit shows never-before-seen color photos

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

New Vivian Maier exhibit shows never-before-seen images

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans will be able to see new and colored works of world-renowned photographer Vivian Maier at the Chicago History Museum starting this weekend.

The nanny, who usually worked in the North Shore suburbs, captured intimate moments of the city and its people. Her talent wasn't discovered until after her death in 2009, when her work was found in an abandoned storage locker.

The "Vivian Maier in Color" exhibition features never-before-seen work in color.

"It exposes an interesting side of her work that I think people who are attracted to Vivian Maier's work are going to appreciate," said John Russick, Senior Vice President of the Chicago History Museum.

Russick said about 65 colored images of Maier's work from the 1950's to the 1970's will be displayed in the exhibit.

"Most of what people are familiar with Vivian's work over time is the black and white portraiture and street photography, and both of those are here but in color," said Russick.

The Chicago History Museum got the new Maier images from art collectors Jeffrey Goldstein, John Maloof and Ron Slattery.

The exhibition's layout reflects and incorporates the different perspectives and techniques Maier used.

The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday, May 8. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Chicago History Museum website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolincoln parkcommunity journalistmuseumsmuseum exhibitphotosphotography
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSEUM EXHIBIT
Day of the Dead exhibit memorializes COVID victims
Breast cancer survivor portraits to be displayed at Bridgeport exhibit
National Museum of Funeral History celebrates life after death
Art Institute exhibit explores work of Barbara Kruger
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News