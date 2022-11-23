71-year-old man found dead in street after apparent Brighton Park hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

A Chicago hit-and-run crash left a man dead on South California Avenue in Brighton Park, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 71-year-old man was found dead in the street after an apparent hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Southwest Side Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The man was found unresponsive in the 4600-block of South California Avenue just after 6:40 a.m., CPD said.

An unknown vehicle appeared to have hit him, and he was pronounced dead on the scene in Brighton Park, according to CPD.

Neither the man's identity nor a description of a suspect vehicle was immediately provided.

No one was in custody later Wednesday, and area detectives are investigating.

A 42-year-old woman was killed in a separate hit-and-run crash Monday night in West Garfield Park. That suspect also remains at large.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood