Pedestrian killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

A Chicago hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian on South Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park Monday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old female pedestrian was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash in West Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

The woman was walking in a crosswalk just after 8:30 p.m. in the 900-block of South Pulaski Road when the driver of a tan SUV hit her, CPD said.

The SUV continued driving south on Pulaski, according to police.

Chicago fire crews took the woman to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating the incident.

At the scene, officers were combing the area for evidence, including a shoe left in the crosswalk.

Police say a news alert with a vehicle description or photo may be released sometime Tuesday.

