2 injured in River North hit-and-run, Chicago police say

Chicago police said two people were injured in a hit-and-run in the River North neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said two people were injured in a hit-and-run in the River North neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said two people were injured in a hit-and-run in the River North neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said two people were injured in a hit-and-run in the River North neighborhood Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run in the River North neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

A 59-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were crossing the street in the crosswalk in the 700-block of North Clark Street at about 1:30 a.m. when police said the driver of a black Nissan sedan struck them as it was turning onto Clark Street from Chicago Avenue.

Police said the driver continued driving south on Clark Street and is not in custody.

The injured man and woman were both transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood