River North hit-and-run: 55-year-old woman killed, daughter injured, police say

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 55-year-old woman was killed and her daughter was injured Monday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in River North, Chicago police said.

According to police, the woman and her daughter were waiting to cross the street in the first block of East Hubbard Street around 10:30 p.m. when a silver Ford Explorer SUV struck the mother, dragging her halfway down the block. Her daughter was hit as well.

Surveillance video from the intersection of State and Hubbard shows an SUV speeding east on Hubbard just minutes before the crash.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released any further information at this time.

The woman's 20-year-old daughter was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

A witness told ABC7 that he saw the SUV hit the women, take off, then return, striking the mother a second time as he helped rush the daughter to safety. Police have not confirmed if the suspect hit anyone multiple times.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off from the scene, police said.

No one is in custody. Major Accidents Unit and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northhit and runwoman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago tornado hit Rogers Park, NWS confirms
ComEd power outage leaves 388K across Chicago area in dark
Chicago cleaning up after looting devastates downtown businesses
Illinois reports 1,549 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Tuesday
Dog dies after respiratory illness, tests positive for coronavirus
Big Ten Conference postpones fall sports season
Biden has chosen running mate, sources tell ABC News
Show More
Chicago removes 3 states from COVID-19 travel order
Chicago Scholars helps students navigate e-learning
Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy
Indiana reports 884 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths Tuesday
Kim Foxx fires back against claims she doesn't prosecute looters
More TOP STORIES News