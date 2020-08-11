River North hit-and-run: 55-year-old woman killed, daughter injured, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 55-year-old woman was killed and her daughter was injured Monday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in River North, Chicago police said.According to police, the woman and her daughter were waiting to cross the street in the first block of East Hubbard Street around 10:30 p.m. when a silver Ford Explorer SUV struck the mother, dragging her halfway down the block. Her daughter was hit as well.Surveillance video from the intersection of State and Hubbard shows an SUV speeding east on Hubbard just minutes before the crash.She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released any further information at this time.The woman's 20-year-old daughter was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.A witness told ABC7 that he saw the SUV hit the women, take off, then return, striking the mother a second time as he helped rush the daughter to safety. Police have not confirmed if the suspect hit anyone multiple times.Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off from the scene, police said.No one is in custody. Major Accidents Unit and Area Three detectives are investigating.