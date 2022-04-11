hit and run

Video shows driver fleeing River North traffic stop, injuring 3, including CPD sgt., 5-year-old girl

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows moments before people hit as driver flees traffic stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New surveillance video given to ABC7 by a source shows the moments before a CPD sergeant and two civilians, including a 5-year-old girl, were injured by a driver fleeing a traffic stop in River North this weekend.

Three people are injured, including a police sergeant and a 5-year-old girl, after the Saturday night hit-and-run.

Police said the sergeant was conducting a traffic stop near State Street and Grand Avenue just after 8 p.m. in the Near North neighborhood. When the officer asked the driver of a red Honda to get out of the vehicle, police said they refused, put the vehicle in gear and drove off, striking the sergeant and swerving into a crowd of people crossing the street.

EMBED More News Videos

Three people are injured, including a Chicago police sergeant and a 5-year-old girl, after a driver tried to flee a traffic stop Saturday night.



"He was asking for his documents and then the guy in the car, just like, took off. He hit a lady! She flew in the air, like crazy, and the officer was holding on to the door. The officer got dragged, and he hit another officer and, like, sped that way. It happened in, like, a matter of ten seconds, all that happened," said Joshua Schaffer, who witnessed the incident.

A woman and a 5-year-old girl were injured, police said.

The police sergeant was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman and girl were also transported to hospitals in good condition, officials said.

Police said the driver fled the scene and no one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northpedestrian injuredsurveillancetraffic stopsurveillance cameraofficer injuredcar crashhit and runcar accidentscar accidentpedestrian struckchicago crimechild injuredtraffic accidentchicago police departmentcaught on camerahit and run accidentcrashsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Man shot at before being struck by car in Cragin hit-and-run
IL traveling nurse charged with killing CA father in hit-and-run
Girl, 7, critically injured in South Side hit-and-run: police
1 killed in west suburban hit-and-run, police say
TOP STORIES
Couple found dead in Uptown apartment complex ID'd
What we know and don't know about quarterback Dwayne Haskins' death
Illinois reports 1,463 new COVID cases, 0 deaths
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant
27 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
One Summer Chicago applications now being accepted
Families of 5 killed in IN FedEx shooting file lawsuit
Show More
OR sues IL-based COVID testing company, alleging millions pocketed
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
Willie Wilson announces Chicago mayoral run
IL lawmakers ban Ghost Guns with Biden set to announce regulations
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, mild Monday
More TOP STORIES News