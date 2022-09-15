Chicago police searching for Tahoe suspected of killing Bolingbrook man in Chatham

Chicago police are searching for a tan Chevy Tahoe which they believe struck and killed a man in Chatham Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a photo of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's South Side.

CPD said it's searching for a tan Chevy Tahoe made between 2000 and 2006. Police said the vehicle has tinted windows and blacked-out rims.

The vehicle should have front driver-side damage, police said.

The Tahoe was last seen in the 400-block of East 79th Street, heading north on Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said the vehicle fatally struck 59-year-old Eric Ray of Bolingbrook earlier this week before fleeing the scene.