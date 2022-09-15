WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police searching for Tahoe suspected of killing Bolingbrook man in Chatham

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
15 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police are searching for a tan Chevy Tahoe which they believe struck and killed a man in Chatham Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a photo of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's South Side.

CPD said it's searching for a tan Chevy Tahoe made between 2000 and 2006. Police said the vehicle has tinted windows and blacked-out rims.

The vehicle should have front driver-side damage, police said.

RELATED | Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

The Tahoe was last seen in the 400-block of East 79th Street, heading north on Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said the vehicle fatally struck 59-year-old Eric Ray of Bolingbrook earlier this week before fleeing the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.