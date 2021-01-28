homeless

Chicago begins 2021 homeless count to better allocate resources for housing, services

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An effort is underway to determine how many people are homeless in Chicago.

Chicago's Department of Family and Support Services began its annual point-in-time assessment Wednesday morning.

Data from the count is used to help determine areas of needs and to allocate resources for housing and services.

In 2020, the city found more than 5,000 people living on the streets or in shelters. That is a 2% increase from the previous year.
