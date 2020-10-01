CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and members of the Chicago Housing Authority joined 4th Ward Alderwoman Sophia King Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new apartment complex in Bronzeville on the South Side.
The complex called, 4400 Grove, is located at 4424 S Cottage Grove Avenue.
The $37 million development is built on the site of the former Washington Park Public Housing complex and features 84 units and nearly 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and commercial space.
The complex also includes a central courtyard for community gatherings and all 12 storefronts will feature minority-owned businesses, including two restaurants.
It was built by Brinshore Development through the INVEST South/West corridor program.
As part of an INVEST South/West corridor, the prospective 4400 Grove businesses are eligible to apply for Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grants that could be used for the initial buildout of their spaces.
The second round of applications for the 2020 NOF grants opened last month, which targets small business development in commercial corridors in underserved neighborhoods.
For more information including how to apply, please visit neighborhoodopportunityfund.com.
City opens new apartment complex, 4400 Grove, in Bronzeville on South Side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News