movie

Chicago filmmaker has movie playing in theaters, streaming

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago filmmaker gets film distributed nationally

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mark Harris is a Chicago native, born and raised in Englewood.

Harris is a self-taught filmmaker who self-distributes his films and has gotten films into theaters around the country.

His latest film is called "White People Money." It is a satire, based on the idea MacKenzie Scott offers to give away $15 billion dollars to 15 winners. A couple wins and is determined to keep it a secret.

The movie was filmed in Chicago.

Two area theaters are playing the film this weekend: The Marcus Theatres in Country Club Hills and Chicago Heights.

The film is also streaming now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoenglewoodmoviesmoviemovie theatermovie newstheater
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
'Eternals' preserves DNA of Marvel Universe, celebrates diversity
Tickets available for Chicago International Children's Film Festival
'I Run With Maud' on ESPN+ follows Black runners movement
Top Halloween candy, frightening Chicago flicks countdown and more
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News