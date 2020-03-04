Politics

Chicago man released from ICE custody after 9 months

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man spoke out for the first time Tuesday after being released from ICE custody at a Minnesota jail.

Jesus Alberto Lopez Gutierrez, who is also a DACA recipient, spent the last nine months in custody.

He was picked up by Iowa authorities as he drove home to Chicago following a camping trip and arrested at the time the Trump Administration suspended DACA, so he wasn't able to reapply.

Last week a judge set bond for him at $25,000 so he can continue his case while with his family.

Immigration bonds need to be paid in full, so the family put together $15,000 and fundraised online to gather the remaining $10,000 to get Gutierrez out of custody.

Gutierrez discussed fighting deportation, DACA renewal efforts, and the federal lawsuit during a press conference in Little Village Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolittle villageimmigration reformdacaiceimmigration
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News