Hire Chicago kicks off Monday with focus on manufacturing careers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The virtual hiring event lasts five weeks, and will focus on critical industries that need workers right now. Starting Monday, the focus will be on manufacturing jobs.Laystrom, a metal manufacturing company in Chicago, is taking part in Hire Chicago. Starting pay there is $20 an hour, plus benefits."The opportunity to have a career in manufacturing, not just a once-off event, that's a lifetime event," said Colin Cosgrove, president, Laystrom Manufacturing Company. "That's a career event, and that's where I made my career for 27 years.""You got fiber optic lasers, you got collaborative robots," Cosgrove said. "This is world-class technology in a 70-year, award-winning fabricator on the west side of Logan Square. It's kind of remarkable."S & C Electric Company is hiring now, too. With so many people working from home, their electrical business is booming. They need 90 new employees."We want people who have an interest in learning a trade, learning what the company is doing, what the company is about," said Aurelie Richard, S&C Electric Company.So here's a closer look at the five-week calendar for Hire Chicago."You truly in manufacturing are talking about careers where you are able to make a middle-class type of income for a sustained career," Cosgrove said."To come and participate in this initiative of bringing Chicago back to work, and for us to have that place where talent is readily available to come and interview is awesome," Richard said.To sign up for virtual workshops and company interviews, go to