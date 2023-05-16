Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to spend 1st full day in office Tuesday

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will spend his first full day in office at City Hall Tuesday after being sworn in at his inauguration Monday.

Johnson issues 4 executive orders hours after swearing in, aimed at tackling safety, youth employment, migrants and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brandon Johnson will arrive at City Hall Tuesday morning, for his first full day as Chicago mayor.

It comes after a full day of celebration and work on inauguration day.

Monday night, there was a big celebration, with native Chicagoan and rapper Common performing at the "People's Ball." The event was held at UIC.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's inauguration speech

Chicagoans from every corner of the city toasted the new mayor, capping off a very busy inauguration day

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson sits down 1-on-1 with ABC7's Cheryl Burton

The mayor on stage with his family last night acknowledging the hard work begins Tuesday morning.

"I can't wait to see what we do together and if my day wasn't so long, I might just sing you a song tonight," Johnson said. "However, I got to get to work for the people of Chicago first thing in the morning. God bless you Chicago."

Johnson signs first executive orders as mayor

Mayor Johnson already signing four executive orders Monday

The first, EO 2023-15, is aimed at boosting youth employment by ordering the Office of Budget and Management to analyze the resources in the city's 2023 budget in order to find funding for youth employment and enrichment programs. It also instructs the Deputy Mayor of Education and Health and Human Services to lead all city departments and agencies in identifying entry-level jobs that would be suitable for young people.

The second order, EO 2023-16, establishes a Deputy Mayor for Immigrant, Migrant and Refugee Rights, who will coordinate and communicate between city departments and officials to support newly arrived migrants, refugees and immigrants. This includes immediate needs and long-standing policy and goals.

The third order, EO 2023-17, establishes a Deputy Mayor for Community Safety, whose office will focus on "eradicating the root causes of crime and violence" and "advance a comprehensive, healing-centered approach to community safety."

The final order, EO 2023-18, establishes a Deputy Mayor for Labor Relations, with the goal of allowing "coordination to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of Chicago." This role will also work to improve working conditions, protect workers' rights and advance new job opportunities in the city, Johnson said

There are no public events on the mayor's schedule Tuesday, but he will no doubt be hard at work.