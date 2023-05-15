Brandon Johnson to be sworn in as Chicago mayor at inauguration ceremony Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brandon Johnson is set to be sworn in as Chicago's 57th mayor Monday at UIC's Credit Union One Arena,

There will be tight security at the Arena in the 500-block of South Racine Avenue.

Brandon Johnson along with City Council members will be officially sworn in Monday. Doors open to the sold-out event at 8:30 a.m.

He has a full agenda Monday. Johnson's day begins before his inauguration at Michele Clark Magnet School in the 5100-block of West Harrison Street in Austin at 9 a.m. There, students and community organizers will wish him well before his ceremony.

He'll then make his way to the Arena for the swearing in. Mayor Lori Lightfoot will also be in attendance.

Johnson will then hold a City Hall "open house" at 2 p.m. where he is expected to greet Chicago residents.

From his new home in Tokyo, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, congratulated Johnson on his win and wished he and his family success:

"Let us come together on behalf of our shared future," Emanuel said. "This is a time for all of us to work together to begin a new chapter together as one city. Mayor Johnson, today's milestone is just the latest and hardly, hardly the last. It is the job of a lifetime, I can tell you that firsthand. It is your time and it is your turn to carry forth the mantle of leadership.

Later Monday night, Johnson will celebrate at an invitation-only gala at what's being called the "people's ball" at 7p.m. at the UIC Forum.