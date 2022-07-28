Mayor Lightfoot, Planned Parenthood of Illinois to give update on reproductive rights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Planned Parenthood of Illinois to give an update on reproductive rights Thursday.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady will also be at the news conference at City Hall.

After the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v Wade, Mayor Lori Lightfoot promised the city would be an "oasis" and "beacon" for women seeking abortions, and said the city is setting aside $500,000 to help providers cover the costs for out-of-state patients, including travel and other expenses.

