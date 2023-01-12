Mayor Lightfoot appeared to try recruiting CPS students to help with reelection for extra credit

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a pair of ads, touting successes during her first term, with the primary just three and a half months away.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's campaign is responding to criticism after they tried to recruit Chicago Public Schools students to help with her reelection effort in exchange for class credit.

ABC7 obtained an email sent by Lightfoot's deputy campaign manager Tuesday to an unknown number of teachers. It asks them to "please share this opportunity" with their students about an "externship program."

It goes on to say that they're looking for "enthusiastic, curious and hard-working young people eager to help Mayor Lightfoot win this spring."

Backlash to the move has been swift.

Lightfoot's team is now calling this a "common practice" and learning opportunity that's been offered by campaigns for decades.

However, their statement also says that "campaign staff have been reminded about the solid wall that must exist between campaign and official activities. And that contacts with any city of Chicago, or other sister agency employees, including CPS employees, even through publicly available sources is off limits."

