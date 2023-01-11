ABC7 Chicago, League of Women Voters present 'Vote 2023: The Candidates Debate' on January 19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7, Chicago's most-watched television station and the premier broadcaster of countless local debates for more than two decades, will showcase LIVE and WITHOUT COMMERCIALS, "VOTE 2023: THE RACE FOR CHICAGO MAYOR: THE CANDIDATES DEBATE," Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. at the ABC7 Studios, 190 North State Street. ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Judy Hsu will lead the 90-minute, commercial-free debate among the nine candidates running for mayor of the city of Chicago. The candidates will square off as they also answer questions from ABC7 political reporter Craig Wall and Univision Chicago anchor Enrique Rodriguez.

"VOTE 2023: THE RACE FOR CHICAGO MAYOR: THE CANDIDATES DEBATE" will stream live on abc7chicago.com, ABC7's 24/7 digital stream and News App, ABC7's YouTube account and Facebook. The debate will also air on ABC7's 7.2 channel, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Then on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 10:30 p.m., the debate will air on ABC7's main channel, 7.1.

The commercial-free debate will also be simultaneously translated and aired live on Univision's digital platforms (website, app, YouTube channel and Facebook page) and on UNIMAS (WXFT-TV) on Sunday Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.

According to ABC7 Chicago President and General Manager John Idler, "This debate will give Chicago voters an excellent opportunity to examine all nine candidates who believe they deserve to be the mayor of Chicago and evaluate how they respond to tough questions from our moderator and panelists."

Participating in the debate are the following candidates:

State Representative Kam Buckner

Congressman Jesus "Chuy'' Garcia

Community Activist Ja'Mal Green

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson

Alderwoman Sophia King

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot

Alderman Roderick T. Sawyer

Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas

Businessman Willie L. Wilson

