CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Michelin Guide has released its star rankings for restaurants in Chicago, with a total of 23 restaurants earning a spot on the list.Four restaurants are making their first appearance on the list this year with Claudia, Kasama, Esme and Galit earning the designation.Alinea remains the city's only three-star restaurant.See the full list of starred restaurants below:-Alinea-Ever-Moody Tongue-Oriole-Smyth-Boka-Claudia-El Ideas-Elizabeth-Elske-Esme-Galit-Goosefoot-Kasama-Mako-Next-North Pond-Omakase Yume-Porto-Schwa-Sepia-Temporis-Topolobampo