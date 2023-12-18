Migrant boy, 5, dies after becoming sick at Pilsen shelter, Chicago police say

A Chicago migrant boy died after becoming sick at a shelter in Pilsen, police said.

A Chicago migrant boy died after becoming sick at a shelter in Pilsen, police said.

A Chicago migrant boy died after becoming sick at a shelter in Pilsen, police said.

A Chicago migrant boy died after becoming sick at a shelter in Pilsen, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A little boy who was living in a migrant shelter in Pilsen died Sunday and Chicago police are investigating.

The boy was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez.

Police said the boy was not feeling well and was taken from the shelter near Cermak Road and Halsted Street to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The city-run shelter, located inside a warehouse, houses upwards of 1,000 migrants.

SEE ALSO: Oak Park village officials tell migrants they must move out by end of January due to cost issues

Police said there no one is in custody and according to a source, the incident doesn't appear to be criminal.

Many questions remain on how the child died and what led up to his death. Further details were not immediately available.