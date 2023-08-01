Migrants arrive at Broadway Armory for temporary housing, raising concerns about community resources

Chicago migrants arrived at Broadway Armory near Broadway and Thorndale, raising concerns about community resources.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Migrants began arriving Tuesday morning at the Broadway Armory, which is expected to be their temporary home for the next six months.

While their arrival has been received well by some in the Edgewater neighborhood, there are those who remain concerned that their presence could take valuable resources away from the community.

Eventually, anywhere from 250 to 350 asylum seekers will move in to the Chicago Park District location located near Broadway and Thorndale.

City officials have been preparing to transition the facility for the past couple of weeks despite some opposition from some neighborhood residents.

While some community members welcome the move, others remain concerned about neighborhood safety and the impact on park district programs, which have, in some cases ended early or been moved to other locations.

ABC7 is told the senior lunch program will not be affected.