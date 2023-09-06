Migrants Chicago: As more buses arrive, aldermen call on leaders for help; Greektown meeting set

As the migrant crisis continues, Chicago aldermen are calling on leaders for help. A Greektown meeting is set for Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People in Chicago's Greektown will get a chance to ask questions Wednesday night about a neighborhood hostel, where migrants will move in on Friday.

More than 2,000 migrants are waiting to be placed in shelters in Chicago, as three more buses arrived Wednesday morning. Another one is set to arrive Wednesday afternoon, but the city is running out of room to house those on the vehicles.

Right now, over 6,800 migrants are in city shelters, and just under 2,000 are waiting to be placed.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, with the 25th Ward, said Mayor Brandon Johnson does have a plan on the table to create shelters for the migrants, but the city needs funding and support from leaders from the state and the federal government.

"The most troubling part is that we have one of the few mayors in the country that is developing a plan that treats people with respect and dignity, but yet we haven't seen the urgency from federal authorities and state authorities," Sigcho-Lopez said.

The migrants still waiting for placement are seeking shelter in police stations, and at O'Hare and Midway airports.

Chicago has received over 13,000 migrants since they began being bused to the city from Texas.

The alderman said, without state and federal support, the situation will become more desperate.

"I would like to see Gov. Pritzker, Sen. Durbin, President Biden to take this issue as seriously as we are taking it here in Chicago. We do have a plan, yet we cannot fund it," Sigcho-Lopez said. "Where are our elected officials on both parties?"

The city also plans to house between 130-190 migrants at a hostel in Greektown.

Representatives from the city plan to meet with residents at the Merit School of Music Wednesday night to discuss the plans.