Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson says migrant crisis needs collaboration as Chicagoans demand solutions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Friday morning, Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson addressed the migrant situation that is growing more serious by the day.

He said the solution will require collaboration with the state and the federal government for more resources, but he did not go into any detail.

"We do need more resources from the federal government. We do. And yes, there has to be far more coordination, and, so, I've already assembled a very small team in the midst of my transition to work through a plan that brings people together," Johnson said.

Rocio Velazquez Kato is with the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council.

Her nonprofit has been helping asylum seekers arriving in Chicago. On Friday, she put Johnson on the spot at a round-table event at Benito Juarez Community Academy.

Johnson refused to answer questions from the media on Thursday and earlier Friday morning about his plan.

"We didn't get any details on what exactly he's going to be doing to address this issue. We gave him very specific problems that we have, which is funding and coordination, but he didn't really tell us how he would solve funding and coordination issues," Kato said.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said he has been working with the mayor-elect's transition team on a plan, but that Mayor Lori Lightfoot still has the ultimate word until she leaves office on May 15.

"We are working right now with the transition team quickly, and, unfortunately, put together a plan that was not created when it should have been months ago, when it was proposed to the current mayor," Sigcho-Lopez said.

Thousands of asylum seekers have come to Chicago from the Texas border in recent weeks, and the city is expecting thousands more.

Lightfoot said the city is running out of room and resources to house them.

A meeting about opening another possible migrant shelter in the city at the old South Shore High School building was met with loud opposition on Thursday night. Many concerned citizens shouted down that proposal presented by city officials.

On Friday morning, Johnson said he wants to support asylum-seekers while also protecting Chicagoans who have been ignored.

"I want to make sure that Black families who have been left out, and that the Brown families who want in, are not seen as a divided space," Johnson said.

Johnson also released a statement on the issue, again saying this needs to be a collaborative plan, which also involves engaging the community.

Johnson's full statement:

"The truth of the matter is that we have governors around the border who have demonstrated they are not open to collaborating, and that of course is a disappointment. I'm prepared to have conversations with everyone - particularly those who have used this as a weapon against cities - because asylum seekers are experiencing extremely difficult conditions, both emotionally and physically.



"What we will do day one is make sure there is a real effort to coordinate our resources at the federal, state, county and city levels. We are already in the process of developing the infrastructure for that type of coordination, but also for engaging in a real community process that allows for our response to not just meet the need, but include all stakeholders in solving what is ultimately a crisis that was engineered by outside forces.



"I'm going to work collaboratively with the people of Chicago and alderpersons who represent areas where we can be supportive for asylum seekers to make sure every community, and every person in it, is protected. Many communities have for too long been denied basic amenities and resources that could help strengthen them, but the stronger our communities are, the better position we are in to support both newcomers, and current residents and families."