Migrants sent to Chicago living in North Side police station could soon be moved

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As more migrants arrive in Chicago from Texas, the city is struggling to find them places to live.

There are 33 migrants at the 24th District police station on the North Side and they might be moved soon.

The fieldhouse at Leone Park on the North Side is currently full, but the migrants already there may be moved soon to a permanent shelter and those staying at the police station will move in at the fieldhouse sometime Thursday.

Also happening Thursday, a meeting about another possible migrant shelter in the city at the old South Shore High School building.

Thousands of asylum seekers have come to Chicago from the Texas border and thousands more are expected.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is running out of room and resources to house them. She even wrote a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott about the issue.

Donations are pouring in, but many migrants have no place to live, so they are sleeping in police stations and other public spaces.

That meeting will be held by the mayor's office Thursday at 6 p.m. at the former high school. The public can provide their feedback about the issue.