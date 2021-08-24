Chicago police issue alert for 3 missing children believed to be with their father

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert for three missing children who are believed to be with their father.Geter Metlow, 11; Minka Miller, 7; and Carmine Miller, 1, were last seen on August 11 with their father, police said.A court has ordered the children to be returned to their mother.Police said that the children are believed to be with their father, Steven Metlow, and his family. Police said they frequent the area in the 16th Police District in the Jefferson Park neighborhoodGeter Metlow is described as 5'2" tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes, short brown hair and light brown complexion.Minka Miller is described as 4'2" tall, 90 pounds with brown short hair.Carmine Miller is described as 2' tall, 40 pounds with brown short hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Area 3 SVU at (312) 744-8266.