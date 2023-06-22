Search to resume in Lake Michigan for missing swimmer near Foster Beach

Search crews are expected back at the Chicago lakefront to search for a young woman who was swimming at Foster Avenue Beach.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews are expected to resume their search for a missing swimmer Thursday morning at Foster Beach.

The Chicago Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to Foster Beach around 8:30 p.m.

A witness said the 19-year-old female swimmer was struggling to swim to the shore before going under. The dive team later suspended its search.

Witness Angelo Diaz said the strength of the water kept them from going after the swimmer.

"I tried to jump in but I don't know, I didn't see her after minute," Diaz said. "I tried to like catch myself because the waves are too strong and I don't know if the waves are gonna end up pushing me under so I just got out of the water."

With summer officially here, it's important to remember that the Chicago Park District says swimming at city beaches is only permitted when there is a lifeguard on-duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.