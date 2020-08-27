Chicago woman reported missing in 2015 shows up in St. Bernard Hospital ER

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police confirmed that a young woman who has been missing since 2015 showed up at a Chicago hospital's emergency room Wednesday night.

Nicole Mahon was first reported missing when she was 15 years old, in 2015. Chicago police issued another missing person alert on June 17, 2020 saying she may be in the presence of a male companion.

Mahon, now 20, showed up in the emergency room of St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood Wednesday evening. The circumstances of her arrival there were not immediately clear.

An investigation by Area One detective is ongoing. No further details have yet been released.
