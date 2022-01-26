murder

Chicago man released after 20 years in prison when twin brother confesses to North Side murder

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man released from prison after twin brother confesses to murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was released from custody Tuesday night after spending 20 years in prison for a murder his twin brother confessed to committing.

Kevin Dugar walked out of the Cook County Jail around 9:30 p.m.

He's free now because his twin brother, Karl Smith, claims it was actually he who pulled the trigger in a 2003 shooting on the North Side that killed a rival gang member and injured another at Sheridan Road and Argyle Street in Uptown.

Smith is already serving a 99-year sentence for a violent home invasion in which a child was shot in the head.

RELATED: 5 drug convictions tied to corrupt ex-CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts vacated

In 2018, a judge said Smith's confession was not credible, saying he'd been denied an appeal and stood no chance of being released. The judge also denied Dugar a new trial.

But the Northwest Center of Wrongful Convictions appealed Dugar's case. Another judge reviewed it, and, Tuesday morning, said Dugar should be released.

Dugar's attorney said he hopes a new trial will never come, and instead the Cook County State's Attorney's Office will review the evidence and agree to throw it out.

"He is a free man tonight, and it's long overdue after 20 long years," attorney Ron Safer said.

Dugar was met by family members at Cook County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouptownchicago shootingmurdertwinswrongfully accusedprisonwrongful conviction
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
75 years after Al Capone's death, it's not your dad's Chicago Outfit
Former NU professor found guilty in boyfriend's murder gets 53 years
Family continues to seek new leads in unsolved Naperville murder
6 found dead inside Milwaukee home, authorities say
TOP STORIES
75 years after Al Capone's death, it's not your dad's Chicago Outfit
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Bears' new general manager Ryan Poles, 36
Man falls on tracks, conductor hurt at Division Blue Line station
St. Charles woman sues after attacked by neighbors' dogs
1 dead, 38 missing after boat capsizes near Florida; 1 survivor found
Scientists monitoring new omicron subvariant BA.2
Show More
Deputy injured in Milwaukee shooting; manhunt underway
Man denied heart transplant because he has not received COVID vaccine
2 suspects linked to 8 armed robberies, carjacking on NW Side: CPD
Death of ISP trooper, wife ruled a murder-suicide
Chicago weather forecast include bitter cold, dangerous temperatures
More TOP STORIES News