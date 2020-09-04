Navy Pier set to close after Labor Day weekend until at least spring due to COVID-19

The decision to close down the pier due to a slowdown in business was announced last month.
Officials hope that Navy Pier will reopen in the spring of 2021, but a firm reopening date has not yet been announced.
The closure comes as the Pier's nonprofit operator faces a $20 million budget shortfall spurred by substantially low visitor turnout.
Social distancing has hurt restaurants and retail; parking is down too. All are major revenue sources for the Pier.
Additionally, the iconic Centennial Wheel and other amusement rides have been at a standstill since March, bringing in no money when they normally account for nearly a quarter of all Pier revenue.
Event spaces, the Chicago Children's Museum and the Chicago Shakespeare Theater also haven't been bringing in money.
The closure impacts more than 70 businesses with coveted Navy Pier storefronts.