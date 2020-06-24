COPA recommends 3 Chicago police officers be fired for false statements

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has recommended three Chicago police officers be fired, saying they made false statements.

The first officer recommended for firing is Clauzell Gause. COPA said it sustained allegations of excessive force against Gause for striking a handcuffed subject several times on June 3, 2014, and then making false statements to investigators about it.

In a separate investigation, COPA is recommending officers Carol Weingart and Laura Kulhmann be fired for providing false statements in an investigation into an officer involved shooting on Dec. 29, 2015. COPA said Kulhmann shot at a moving vehicle with other civilians present, a violation of CPD policy, and then both officers made false statements about it.

The final decision on whether to fire any of the three officers is up to the police board.
