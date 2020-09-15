Several injured after fire breaks out in high-rise building in Loop, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several residents were injured in a fire Tuesday that broke out in a high-rise apartment building in the Loop, officials said.According to Chicago Fire, around 12:30 a.m. a fire was reported on the 32nd floor of an apartment building in the 400-block of East Randolph Street.Three people were inside the apartment including a 50-year-old man, and a man and woman both in their 70s, fire officials said. They were transported to the hospital in serious condition.Three other building residents were injured from smoke inhalation while trying to evacuate, fire officials said. They were transferred to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.One pet died in the fire, officials said.Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in about an hour without the building being evacuated.Officials said the 40 story high-rise building has mostly residential units with some businesses and restaurants located on the ground floor.Five firefighters got stuck in an elevator for 30 minutes after the blaze was out but they were able to escape with no injuries, officials said. Around 150 fire personnel and 11 ambulances responded to the incident.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.