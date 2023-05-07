61-year-old woman dies after dragged under minivan in Edgebrook church parking lot: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed after being dragged under a minivan in a Northwest Side parking lot on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

It happened at a church parking lot the Edgebrook neighborhood's 5100 block of West Devon Avenue at about 7:15 p.m., police said.

Police said a 61-year-old woman was telling a man, also 61 years old, how to drive a Toyota Sienna minivan in the back of the parking lot. The man pressed the accelerator while in reverse instead of the brake, dragging the woman under the minivan.

The woman was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Another person, who was in the minivan's back seat with the door open, fell out of the vehicle. They were transported to the same hospital in good condition.

Police said the driver was cited for not having a driver's license. Authorities did not immediately provide further information.