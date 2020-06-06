I-Team

Chicago Police Department excessive force complaints up 20 percent before recent unrest

By Chuck Goudie, Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel, Ross Weidner and Jonathan Fagg
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New data obtained by the I-Team reveals a huge jump in excessive force complaints against Chicago police personnel. Data from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability show that there has been a more than twenty percent jump in excessive force complaints made against Chicago police officers so far this year, a spike that doesn't even include what we have seen play out on the streets the past week.

In 2018 COPA received 239 excessive force complaints. That jumped 80% to 431 in 2019. So far this year, there have been 170 complaints of excessive force, 30 more than than the same period last year.



"Unfortunately, we've seen some, and I think a few who have dishonored their badge, and they will be dealt with accordingly. But the vast majority of officers that are out there are doing their job the right way," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"We have seen officers exercising restraint and professionalism during fairly intense confrontations, but we have also witnessed uses of force that appear excessive," Sydney Roberts, Civilian Office of Police Accountability Chief Administrator, said Thursday.

COPA was urging that officers involved in the Brickyard Mall incident where two women were pulled from a car and thrown to the pavement be taken off the street and stripped of their police powers. Late Friday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown relieved two of the involved officers of their police powers, pending the COPA investigation. In a statement, Chicago Police officials wrote that they are "also aware of the independent investigation being conducted by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office" into the incident.

Since protests and street violence started in recent days, authorities say there have been more than 250 complaints of all kinds lodged against Chicago police. Now, another video that appears to show a protester pushed down and punched by CPD riot police Monday night in Uptown is also under investigation by Chicago Police.

When asked today about the I-Team's excessive force complaint figures Mayor Lightfoot said she has "great confidence" in the independent Civilian Office of Police Accountability especially, she says, since COPA has put together a specific squad just to address allegations against police working the George Floyd protests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocopai teampolice brutalitychicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
2 CPD officers relieved of powers after Brickyard Mall incident
Illinois residents worry about unemployment data breach
Chicago construction company lends a helping hand to damaged businesses for free
'It was traumatizing': Women describe violent arrest by CPD at Brickyard Mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds march on Near West Side, calling for city to defund CPD
Lightfoot announces new measures ahead of 2nd weekend of protests
2 CPD officers relieved of powers after Brickyard Mall incident
Naperville man says he was stabbed while trying to stop looters
'We want justice:' Family of mother killed during CPD chase demands answers
NFL: 'We were wrong' for not listening to players about racial injustice
Pilsen, Garfield Park chefs team up for unity between African Americans, Latinos
Show More
Joe Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Reddit's Alexis Ohanian urges board to fill seat with black candidate
Mayor Lori Lightfoot stands firm on CPS' contract with Chicago police
11 charged in Aurora looting, violent protests
Illinois residents worry about unemployment data breach
More TOP STORIES News