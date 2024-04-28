Public visitation for fallen Ofc. Huesca to begin; $100K reward offered for info on murder suspect

As the family of fallen CPD Officer Luis Huesca prepares to say their final goodbyes, a manhunt continued Sunday for accused cop killer Xavier Tate, Jr.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The public will gather on Sunday afternoon to begin the painful and emotional process of saying goodbye to fallen CPD Officer Luis Huesca a week after his murder.

Officer Huesca was shot and killed in his uniform last Sunday while driving home from work in Gage Park.

A visitation will be held at Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn Sunday, which is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral mass is planned for Monday morning at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest with full honors. ABC7 will have live coverage starting at 10 a.m. on air and online.

Manhunt for suspect Xavier Tate, Jr.

A manhunt is underway for accused cop killer Xavier Tate, Jr. after an arrest warrant was issued for the slaying of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca.

The 22-year-old is accused of shooting Officer Huesca with a 40-caliber gun, during what appeared to be a carjacking.

Rewards totaling $100,000 are now being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of Tate, Jr., who is from Aurora, Chicago police said.

Additional court documents show Tate, Jr. was arrested on March 6 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing in Olympia Fields. He was supposed to be in court for that charge on Wednesday in Markham, but he did not show up for that appearance.

Xavier Tate, Jr., is wanted for the murder of CPD Officer Luis Huesca. Chicago Police Department

Crime Stoppers and ATF are offering a combined $25,000. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the FBI and the Fraternal Order of Police are offering a combined $75,000.

Anyone that has information is asked to call 1-800-535-STOP or the CPD hotline at 833-408-0069, or email tips@cookcountycrimestoppers.org. All tips are anonymous. Crime Stoppers will provide a code number to possibly redeem the reward.

The FBI released more information about the suspect Saturday.

Tate, Jr. has a tattoo on the right side of his neck of the word "majesty" under a crown, and additional tattoos on his chest and body, the FBI said. He has ties to Chicago, Aurora, Olympia Fields, Champaign and Decatur, Illinois. He may go by the nickname "Zay." His heights is 5'11" and he weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Image courtesy of FBI:

On Friday night, the ongoing investigation brought police to the 10800 block of South Hale Avenue, in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood. Nearby residents said authorities surrounded a home there.

Detectives returned to canvass the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

"There was one police officer outside in the street, and he got out of the car and about five or six officers hit the block. They all went and surrounded the block," a neighborhood resident told ABC7.

Earlier this week, CPD had circulated a two-minute video compilation from four distinct locations, showing a man they describe as a suspect going from one gas station convenience store to another in the hours before the murder early Sunday morning. The suspect, described as armed and dangerous, is then seen walking in the area near 55th and Kedzie both just before and about 45 minutes after the murder. Police confirmed Friday the person in the video is Tate, Jr.

