Teen injured in South Shore hit-and-run, CFD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a 13-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run in South Shore Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the girl was struck by a car near 73rd Street and Stony Island at about 2:12 p.m. She was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital for treatment, fire officials said. Her condition is not currently known.

No further details about the incident or car involved have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorehit and runchicago crimeteen
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
IL reports 958 new COVID cases, 10 deaths
Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda variant
CPD civilian oversight plan passes city council
Berkeley construction crew finds likely remains of Chicago man: police
Driver in fatal Lincolnwood hit-and-run turns himself in to police
1 killed during Jeffrey Manor home invasion: CPD
Rising COVID cases could bring return of restrictions, Lightfoot warns
Show More
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
Arlington Heights launches competition for underpass mural
Chicago hotel jobs advertised at Loop event
Fauci, Rand Paul get in shouting match over Wuhan lab research
VIDEO: TN man shoos bear from car in Gatlinburg
More TOP STORIES News