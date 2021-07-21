Teen injured in South Shore hit-and-run, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a 13-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run in South Shore Wednesday afternoon.According to the Chicago Fire Department, the girl was struck by a car near 73rd Street and Stony Island at about 2:12 p.m. She was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital for treatment, fire officials said. Her condition is not currently known.No further details about the incident or car involved have been released.