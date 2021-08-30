Community & Events

Chicago Onscreen Local Film Showcase returns Monday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Onscreen Local Film Showcase returns Monday and runs through September 25.

It's the eighth year of local film screenings which will be held parks across the city. It will also include a virtual film festival.

Six outdoor screenings will showcase sixteen locally-produced selections.

The festival will also include the first-ever evening of short films dedicated entirely to family-friendly and kid-appropriate films.

The screenings begin Monday night with six films being shown at Mandrake Park, 3858 South Cottage Grove and some selections from the Collected Voices Film Festival are being shown at Smith Park, 2526 W Grand Ave. Both start at 8 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.chicagoonscreen.com.
