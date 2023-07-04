Chicago Park District: Swim bans in effect at more than 20 beaches Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District has implemented a swim ban at more than 20 beaches Tuesday.

Swimming bans were put in place after flooding prompted the city to reverse the flow of the Chicago River into Lake Michigan. This led to unsafe levels of bacteria in the water.

The bans are in effect at:

-12th Street Beach

-57th Street Beach

-63rd Street Beach

-Calumet Beach

-Foster Beach

-Hartigan Beach

-Helen Doria Beach

-Lane Beach

-Leone Beach

-Loyola Beach

-Margaret T. Burroughs Beach

-Marion Mahony Griffin Beach

-Montrose Beach

-North Avenue Beach

-North Shore Beach

-Oak Street Beach

-Ohio Street Beach

-Osterman Beach

-Rainbow Beach

-South Shore Beach

-Tobey Prinz Beach

For more information, visit the Chicago Park District website.