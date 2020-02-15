Community & Events

Chicago Park District fair offers teens opportunity to find summer jobs

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fair held at Chicago's Truman College this weekend is offering teens an opportunity to build strong futures.

Teens looking for a summer job attended the Chicago Park District's Teen Opportunity Fair on Saturday.

"I want to work at a day camp or somewhere with kids," said 13-year-old Saniyah Curington. "Probably something sports related, something like that."

With booths for everything from carpentry to the Field Museum, families had a chance to discover summer employment opportunities and more.

"It could be camps, it could be social outings, could be volunteer experiences," said Sandra Olson of the Chicago Park District.

Olson said the goal of these annual fairs is to help kids prepare for the future.

"Teens always are like, 'How do I get jobs? How do I apply for jobs?'" she said.

Vernita Smith saw the fair as an opportunity for her son to practice skills early.

"Interact, nice firm handshake, eye-to-eye contact," Smith said.

It's also a chance to learn about topics ranging from suicide prevention to financial planning.

Computer stations were available for students to apply to jobs on the spot.
