Online registration for Chicago Park District spring programs begins Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Online registration for Chicago Park District's spring programs begins Monday and Tuesday.

For in-person programs at parks located west of California Avenue, online registration will begin Monday. It will begin on Tuesday for parks east of California Avenue.

Online registration for all gymnastics centers will begin Tuesday at noon.

Walk-up, in-person registration will begin on Saturday or next Monday, March 11, depending on the park.

"Spring programs are designed to get you out of the woes of winter and into a fun routine," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño. "Our Spring programs offer individuals of any age the opportunity to gain new skills, explore old talents, and expand their social circles. Our staff is ready to work alongside you across activities of so many disciplines!"

The spring program begins April 8 and ends June 9.

For more information, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/programs-memberships/spring-2024-programs.