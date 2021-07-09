Registration now open for 2021 Valor Games Midwest, competition for veterans with disabilities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Registration is now open for the 2021 Valor Games Midwest, a three-day Paralympic sport competition for disabled veterans and wounded, ill or injured service members.Disabled veterans and wounded, ill or injured service members who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces can apply through July 16 for the ninth annual Valor Games Midwest.The free competition, hosted by the Chicago Park District, is scheduled for Aug. 17 to 19."The event celebrates sport as a means of empowering individuals and strengthening community. Beyond competition, the Valor Games connects athletes with ongoing sports opportunities and resources in their local communities," the park district said.On Aug. 17, there will be field events, a resource fair and rowing at Soldier Field.On Aug. 18, there will be archery in Lincoln Park and cycling near the Wilson track.On Aug. 19, there will be a biathlon, powerlifting and table tennis at McKinley Park.This is an introductory-level competition; no previous experience is required to participate.All eligible athletes are encouraged to apply, however priority in this year's games will be given to athletes that live in the Midwest Region of the United States, including: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.All athletes must apply to be eligible to compete in the games.Applicants will be notified of their acceptance status on or before July 23.For more information and to register for Valor Games Midwest, interested participants should visit