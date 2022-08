Chicago police investigating 18 break-ins at Loop parking garages

Chicago police are investigating at least 18 break-ins at parking garages in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 18 vehicle break-ins at Loop parking garages took place in the month of July, Chicago police said.

The break-ins occurred between July 12-18.

Police said people have been breaking into unoccupied vehicles to take items. In one case, they took the actual car.

The break-ins occurred in the:

200-block of North Wells Street on July 12, 2022 at 12:30 p.m.

100-block of West Lake Street on July 15, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:30 a.m.

100-block of North Wells Street on July 16, 2022 at 9:00 am

100-block of West Madison Street on July 17, 2022 from 11:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

100-block of West Wacker Drive on July 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.

100-block of North Wells Street on Jul7 17, 2022 at 3:39 p.m.

100-block of West Wacker Drive on July 17, 2022 at 5:12 p.m.

100-block of West Wacker Drive on July 17, 2022 from 6:05 p.m. - 7:05 p.m.

100-block of North Wells Street on July 17, 2022 at 11:36 p.m.

100-block of West Madison Street on July 18, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

200-block of South Wells Street on July 23, 2022 at 9:30 p.m.

200-block of North Clark Street on July 25, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

200-block of North Clark Street on July 25, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

100-block of North Wells Street on July 25, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

100-block of North Wells Street on July 25, 2022 from 11:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

200-block of West Washington Street on July 28, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

100-block of West Madison Street on July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

100-block of West Madison Street on July 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.