3 officers injured during CPD chase on I-290, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Driver causes Lawndale crash before running onto highway in chase: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago police officers were injured during a chase on the city's West Side Monday night, CPD said.

The CPD helicopter was over a Dodge Charger driving recklessly just after 11:40 p.m. in the 2800-block of West Harrison in Lawndale, according to police.

The vehicle was driving north on California Avenue near West Harrison just before midnight when it hit two cars, police said. A 20-year-old woman, who was driving one of those cars, was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition after the crash.

The 23-year-old driving the Dodge Charger then got out of the car and ran onto the Eisenhower Expressway before eventually being caught.

An unmarked squad car was hit by another vehicle on the expressway during the chase.

Three officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Chicago police said they found two guns and drugs in the Dodge Charger.

