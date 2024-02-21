Girl, 13, abducted by mother, who does not have custody, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who they say was taken by her mother, who does not have custody of her.

Police say Aamaya Ken-Knox is currently a ward of the state. They say on Friday, Feb. 16, she was in the care of a local hospital when her non-custodial parent, Antionette Knox, entered and signed her out of the hospital.

Police said the pair were last seen near 25th and Western, and that Antionette Knox is known to frequent the second district.

Aamaya Key-Knox is described as a Black girl, 5 ft. 6 in. tall and 259 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 5 detectives at 3112-746-6554.