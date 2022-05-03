cold case

Chicago police launch video series in hopes of solving cold case murders

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is launching a new "cold case" video series in hopes of solving those mysteries.

The "CPD Cold Case" series highlights cold cases that range from decades ago to just a few years ago. Each episode focuses on a different case with the goal of generating community tips that can possibly lead to an arrest, police say.

The first episode, detailing the investigation into the 1981 double homicide of Lizzie Malcolm and her 7-year-old daughter Lucretia Lee, is available now on the department's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts.

You can send an anonymous tip on any crime to CPDTip.org.
