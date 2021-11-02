3 Chicago police officers among 4 injured in West Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago police officers were among four people injured in a crash on the West Side Monday night, police said.The officers were in an unmarked SUV with its emergency equipment activated traveling northbound in the 300-block of North Laramie Avenue when police said a Chrysler ran a stop sign and collided with the SUV.One officer suffered a broken leg and two other officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A 19-year-old passenger in the Chrysler was also injured and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured and citations against him are pending.