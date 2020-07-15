Chicago police seeking to ID suspects in arson following George Floyd's death

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for help in tracking down two suspects wanted for arson during the civil unrest in the city following the death of George Floyd.

Police said at about 9:49 p.m. on May 30, two men were involved in a crime in the first block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Police have not said which arson they are connected to. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

RELATED: Chicago police, ATF, seeking to ID suspects in arson fires following George Floyd's death

Anonymous tips can be sent to atftips@atf.gov, www.cpdtip.com or the CPD anonymous hotline at (312) 745-6233.
