Chicago police issue alert for man on motorized skateboard groping women

Police are asking for your help in their searching for a man accused of inappropriately grabbing women.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert for a man on a motorized skateboard accused of inappropriately grabbing women.

Police released surveillance photos of the person they want to speak with.

Officers said the man grabbed at two women in separate incidents at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1100-block of South State Street and on at about 10:15 a.m. on June 1 in the 400-block of West Lake Street.

He was seen wearing sunglasses, blue polo shirt, and blue jeans and was riding a one-wheel motorized skateboard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.