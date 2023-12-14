WATCH LIVE

Chicago police issue alert after rash of Rogers Park robberies

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, December 14, 2023 12:03PM
Chicago police have issued an alert about a rash of robberies in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a rash of robberies in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Four robberies occurred over about an hour early Saturday morning, police said.

In the crimes, between two and four offenders approach the victims and show their handguns, demanding the victims' items and vehicles.

The robberies occurred in the:

-7400-block of North Western Avenue at 3:46 a.m.

-6700-block of North Richmond Street at 3:56 a.m.

-2100-block of West Estes Avenue at about 4:26 a.m.

-6800-block of North Western Avenue at 4:48 a.m.

Police said the suspects used a white sedan, white SUV, black Honda Civic and a blue sedan.

