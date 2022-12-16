CPD consent decree report points out critical updates made to police policies

The Chicago Police Department has been under a consent decree since 2019, following an investigation by the Justice Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new report out Thursday, updating reform efforts by Chicago police.

This latest report looks at the progress CPD has made in the first half of this year.

The independent monitor finding that they've now reached at least preliminary compliance with about 78% of the consent decree requirements. In particular, critical updates were made to policies, procedures and training. However, some reforms are still falling behind.

The report points out staffing issues, and the struggle to recruit and retain officers.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown reacted to the report, saying, "Though we are proud of this progress and our continued momentum toward full and effective compliance, we know there is much more work to be done."