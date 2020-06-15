Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce working group to revise Chicago police use of force policies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a news conference Monday to announce a new working group that will review and revise the department's use of force policies.
The mayor will be joined at the announcement by the Chicago Police Department and community leaders.
The announcement comes in the wake of hundreds of complaints against police, many stemming from recent protests and involving accusations of excessive force including an incident at the Brickyard Mall in May where police can be seen pulling two women from their car and throwing them to the ground in the parking lot and kneeling on one woman's neck. The incident is under investigation.
Sunday night in a CNN Town Hall, Mayor Lightfoot weighed in on the calls to defund the police.
"We've got to do better to invest in communities and we should not be investing here, investing there based upon race or ethnicity as unfortunately we've done for way too long, so I agree with those who were saying much more investment has to be done in our communities," Lightfoot said.
Four African-American, female mayors participated in the town hall.
The strongest stance came from the mayor of San Francisco. She said her city plans to redirect some law enforcement funds toward the African-American community.
Lightfoot said she supports at least part of that equation.
