CPD searching for man posing as officer, seen carry badge, gun on Chicago's South Side

Man spotted in at least 3 locations, including twice along Roosevelt in South Loop

Chicago Police are searching for a man who's fronting as a member of the CPD. Police said the man has been seen in uniform with a badge and gun.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police detectives are looking for a man they say is impersonating a police sergeant on the South Side.

The suspect, identified as a man between 40 and 45 years old, has been entering businesses dressed in a police uniform with a badge and a gun, according to CPD.

Police said the suspect has been spotted in at least three locations in the past two weeks, including twice along Roosevelt Road in the city's South Loop.

Police said an investigation is underway, and anyone with information related to the incidents is asked to contact Area Three detectives.